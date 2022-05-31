Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

NYSE BLCO opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Bausch Lomb Corporation is an eye health company. Its product portfolio includes Biotrue(R) and renu(R) multi-purpose solutions, Biotrue(R) ONEday daily disposable contact lenses, LUMIFY(R) redness reliever eye drops, PreserVision(R) AREDS 2 formula eye vitamin and mineral supplements and VYZULTA(R).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.