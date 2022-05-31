Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE BLCO opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Bausch Lomb Corporation is an eye health company. Its product portfolio includes Biotrue(R) and renu(R) multi-purpose solutions, Biotrue(R) ONEday daily disposable contact lenses, LUMIFY(R) redness reliever eye drops, PreserVision(R) AREDS 2 formula eye vitamin and mineral supplements and VYZULTA(R).

