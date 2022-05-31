Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

BLCO stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Bausch Lomb Corporation is an eye health company. Its product portfolio includes Biotrue(R) and renu(R) multi-purpose solutions, Biotrue(R) ONEday daily disposable contact lenses, LUMIFY(R) redness reliever eye drops, PreserVision(R) AREDS 2 formula eye vitamin and mineral supplements and VYZULTA(R).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.