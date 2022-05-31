Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.86-$7.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.64 billion-$51.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.59 billion.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.3693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($96.77) to €96.00 ($103.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($91.40) to €90.00 ($96.77) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($82.80) to €83.00 ($89.25) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.25.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.