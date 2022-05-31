Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($105.38) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €103.13 ($110.89).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.71 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €81.48 ($87.61). The stock had a trading volume of 856,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a one year high of €100.42 ($107.98). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €85.46. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

