Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.92). Beam Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.87) to ($3.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.01) to ($3.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.35) earnings per share.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of BEAM stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.07. 50,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,099. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $138.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $981,281.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $109,885.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,943.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,373 shares of company stock worth $2,706,284 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 46.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 1,708.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 222.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

