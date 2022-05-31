Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Up 30.0% in May

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

