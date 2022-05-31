Beazley (LON:BEZ) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($7.97) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BEZ. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 541 ($6.84) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.48) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.27) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 518.88 ($6.56).

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 483.80 ($6.12) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 431.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 442.13. The company has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 300.10 ($3.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 516.20 ($6.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other Beazley news, insider Raj Agrawal acquired 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £1,887.60 ($2,388.16). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.24), for a total value of £20,041.74 ($25,356.45).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

