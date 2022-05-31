Becky L. Alseth Sells 8,178 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $17,664.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NLS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,477. The stock has a market cap of $65.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nautilus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.

Get Nautilus alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nautilus by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 55,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 1,471.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 170,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 159,558 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

NLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

About Nautilus (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.