Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,310 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 346,912 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,399,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 107,739 shares in the last quarter.

BBBY stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $736.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

