Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Update

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition reduced their price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management reduced their price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

BLPH opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

