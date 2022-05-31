Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Benitec Biopharma Limited is a biotechnology company which developed a patented gene silencing technology delivered by gene therapy called DNA directed RNA interference. The company is developing ddRNAi-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including hepatitis C and B, drug resistant lung cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration. Benitec Biopharma Limited is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

BNTC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,090. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.58. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Benitec Biopharma worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

