Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €240.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €240.00 ($258.06) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RHM. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

ETR RHM traded up €2.55 ($2.74) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €197.00 ($211.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €199.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €134.97. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €76.28 ($82.02) and a 52 week high of €222.60 ($239.35). The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion and a PE ratio of 29.45.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

