Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

ADSE stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter worth about $20,719,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 235,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

