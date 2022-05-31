Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
ADSE stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.87.
ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.
