Berenberg Bank Boosts Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Price Target to GBX 15

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 14 ($0.18) to GBX 15 ($0.19) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.19) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Shares of HUM stock opened at GBX 13.02 ($0.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of £51.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.42. Hummingbird Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 10.55 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 23 ($0.29).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.