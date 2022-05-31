Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,075 ($13.60) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close.
HSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.41) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,067 ($13.50) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 895 ($11.32) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.65) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,020.86 ($12.92).
HSX opened at GBX 930 ($11.77) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 949.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 918.43. The company has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.26. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 769.40 ($9.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.
About Hiscox (Get Rating)
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
