Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,075 ($13.60) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close.

HSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.41) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,067 ($13.50) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 895 ($11.32) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.65) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,020.86 ($12.92).

Get Hiscox alerts:

HSX opened at GBX 930 ($11.77) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 949.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 918.43. The company has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.26. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 769.40 ($9.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other news, insider Joanne Musselle acquired 18,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.03) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($189,220.39). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,459 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 982 ($12.42) per share, with a total value of £14,327.38 ($18,126.75).

About Hiscox (Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.