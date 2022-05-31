Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 114 ($1.44) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CEY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.77) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.37) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centamin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 123.67 ($1.56).

CEY opened at GBX 81.98 ($1.04) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £948.06 million and a P/E ratio of 11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 78.78 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 117.30 ($1.48).

In related news, insider Mark Bankes acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($31,882.59). Also, insider Martin Horgan acquired 65,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £54,604.04 ($69,084.06).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

