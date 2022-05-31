Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 22 ($0.28) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.86% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:JLP opened at GBX 14.98 ($0.19) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. Jubilee Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 21.20 ($0.27). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.73. The company has a market cap of £395.78 million and a PE ratio of 12.48.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through four segments: Metals Processing, Business Development, Exploration, and Corporate. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

