Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON. “

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BGRY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,311. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Berkshire Grey has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $10.55.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,672,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,733,000. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,547,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,249,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,525 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Grey (BGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.