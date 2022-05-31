Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) versus Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Head to Head Comparison

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Berkshire Grey has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Grey N/A -113.75% -47.09% Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A -40.36% -25.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Grey $50.85 million 10.19 -$153.38 million N/A N/A Sarcos Technology and Robotics $5.07 million 118.38 -$81.51 million N/A N/A

Sarcos Technology and Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berkshire Grey.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Berkshire Grey and Sarcos Technology and Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Grey 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Berkshire Grey presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 318.54%. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 102.38%. Given Berkshire Grey’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Berkshire Grey is more favorable than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Summary

Sarcos Technology and Robotics beats Berkshire Grey on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Grey (Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc., an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders. It serves retail, ecommerce, grocery, package handling, and third-party logistics markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (Get Rating)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.