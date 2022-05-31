Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.30 billion-$49.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.12 billion.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.60.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Best Buy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.88.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

