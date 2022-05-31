Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Update

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 269,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Betterware de Mexico stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $484.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.39. Betterware de Mexico has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $50.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $9.31. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 99.78% and a net margin of 16.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

