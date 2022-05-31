Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Update

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 269,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Betterware de Mexico stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $484.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.39. Betterware de Mexico has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $50.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05.
Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $9.31. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 99.78% and a net margin of 16.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (Get Rating)
Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Betterware de Mexico (BWMX)
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.