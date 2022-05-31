Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) versus Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Financial Contrast

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

21.1% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Beyond Air shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Beyond Air and Boston Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 4 0 3.00 Boston Scientific 0 1 9 1 3.00

Beyond Air presently has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 165.22%. Boston Scientific has a consensus price target of $49.70, indicating a potential upside of 20.63%. Given Beyond Air’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beyond Air and Boston Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $870,000.00 197.15 -$22.88 million ($1.20) -4.79 Boston Scientific $11.89 billion 4.95 $1.04 billion $0.53 77.74

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Air and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air N/A -58.09% -47.73% Boston Scientific 6.65% 14.51% 7.48%

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Beyond Air on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyond Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors. It operates in Israel, Ireland, Australia, and the European Union. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems. It also provides medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising 3-D cardiac mapping and navigation solutions, ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, mapping catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories; spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain; indirect decompression systems; and deep brain stimulation systems. In addition, the company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as various peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapies. Further, it provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, and atherectomy systems to treat arterial diseases; thrombectomy and acoustic pulse thrombolysis systems, wires, and stents to treat venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, radioactive microspheres, ablation systems, cryotherapy ablation systems, and micro and drainage catheters to treat cancer. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.