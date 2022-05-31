BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.30. 46,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.67.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $506.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.95 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

