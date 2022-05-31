BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,250 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,400 ($30.36) to GBX 2,250 ($28.47) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BHP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($28.47) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($34.16) to GBX 2,400 ($30.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.16) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.14) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.16) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,414.29 ($30.55).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,550.50 ($32.27) on Monday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($22.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,040 ($38.46). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,751.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,477.80. The firm has a market cap of £129.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.