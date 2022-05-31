BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given New GBX 2,250 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,400 ($30.36) to GBX 2,250 ($28.47) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.83) to GBX 2,300 ($29.10) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.64) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,297.24.

NYSE:BHP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.67. The company had a trading volume of 201,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.00. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $80.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,260,000 after purchasing an additional 371,203 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,580 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

