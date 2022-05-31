BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given New GBX 2,250 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,400 ($30.36) to GBX 2,250 ($28.47) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.83) to GBX 2,300 ($29.10) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.64) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,297.24.
NYSE:BHP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.67. The company had a trading volume of 201,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.00. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $80.50.
About BHP Group (Get Rating)
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.