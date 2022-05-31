Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $472.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 568.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.