BioLife Solutions (BLFS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS):

5/17/2022 – BioLife Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $48.00 to $34.00.

5/12/2022 – BioLife Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $60.00 to $30.00.

5/10/2022 – BioLife Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $50.00 to $32.00.

5/3/2022 – BioLife Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

4/25/2022 – BioLife Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/12/2022 – BioLife Solutions was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.22 million, a PE ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 2.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 19,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $339,926.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,343.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,699 shares of company stock worth $2,810,601. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

