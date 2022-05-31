BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Up 30.8% in May

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,400 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 365,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.04.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BioLineRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its stake in BioLineRx by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 160,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 83,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BioLineRx by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BioLineRx by 377.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioLineRx by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.