BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Purchases $17,374.50 in Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $17,374.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,153.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Dale Broadrick purchased 46,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $262,660.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Dale Broadrick purchased 10,700 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,504.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Dale Broadrick purchased 5,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Dale Broadrick bought 10,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Dale Broadrick bought 11,875 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Dale Broadrick bought 24,392 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,056.56.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Dale Broadrick bought 47,648 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $260,634.56.

BRTX stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. 5,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,536. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BRTX Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of BioRestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

