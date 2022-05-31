Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bitfarms to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

BITF traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,760,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929,289. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The company has a market cap of $399.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. Bitfarms had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bitfarms (Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

