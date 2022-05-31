Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Sells $217,216.00 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $217,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BLKB stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.65. The stock had a trading volume of 480,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,304. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.90, a PEG ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

BLKB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

