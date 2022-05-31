Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Short Interest Update

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,420,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 17,470,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
In other Blend Labs news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,145.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,670 shares of company stock worth $188,311 over the last ninety days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BLND stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $741.33 million and a PE ratio of -3.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07.
Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blend Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blend Labs (BLND)
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.