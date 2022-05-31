Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Short Interest Update

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,420,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 17,470,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

In other Blend Labs news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,145.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,670 shares of company stock worth $188,311 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLND. William Blair cut shares of Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $741.33 million and a PE ratio of -3.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

