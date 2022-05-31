Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

BLNK stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $717.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 3.58. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 220.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 90.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 33.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 31.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 11.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

