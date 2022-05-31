Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) & Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Critical Survey

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Blucora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Blucora shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blucora and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blucora presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.35%. Given Blucora’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Blucora is more favorable than Sentage.

Profitability

This table compares Blucora and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora 1.61% 19.46% 6.31% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blucora and Sentage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora $885.20 million 0.96 $7.76 million $0.28 64.00 Sentage $3.60 million 2.61 $1.59 million N/A N/A

Blucora has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Summary

Blucora beats Sentage on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blucora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement plan services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software that allows professional tax preparers to prepare and file individual and business returns. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Sentage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

