BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Shares of BXC opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.74. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 107.29% and a net margin of 8.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.