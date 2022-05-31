Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

BPMC stock opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $50.96 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.56.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $133,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

