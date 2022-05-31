B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BME. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.59) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.59) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.59) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 685 ($8.67) to GBX 630 ($7.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 605.67 ($7.66).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 414.74 ($5.25) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The stock has a market cap of £4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 401.79 ($5.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 651.40 ($8.24). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 504.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 563.07.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

