B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Declares Dividend of GBX 11.50

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BME opened at GBX 390.90 ($4.95) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 388.30 ($4.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.24). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 504.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 563.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BME shares. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.59) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.59) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.59) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 605.67 ($7.66).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

