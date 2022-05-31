B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 616.43 ($7.80).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.59) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 685 ($8.67) to GBX 630 ($7.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.59) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.35) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 392.70 ($4.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 385 ($4.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 504.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 563.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

