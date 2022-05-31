B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 616.43 ($7.80).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BME shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 685 ($8.67) to GBX 630 ($7.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.35) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.59) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

LON:BME opened at GBX 392.70 ($4.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 385 ($4.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 651.40 ($8.24). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 504.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 563.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

