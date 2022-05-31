Boise April Miller Sells 12,283 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $138.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,301. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $130.43 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,803,000 after buying an additional 500,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,515,000 after buying an additional 115,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $1,235,314,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

