Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2,606.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Booking Holdings is benefiting from substantial improvement in its booking trends. Moreover, solid growth in domestic bookings is contributing well. Further, the company is experiencing solid momentum in international regions, which is a positive. Also, strong growth in rental car, airline ticket units and booked room nights is another positive. Additionally, solid momentum across the agency, merchant, and advertising and other businesses is contributing well. The ongoing vaccination drive and lifting up of travel restrictions in many parts of the world remain major tailwinds. Further, strengthening alternative accommodation business and flight capabilities are major positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remain concerns.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,784.63.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $22.42 on Tuesday, reaching $2,243.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,439. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,196.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,277.82. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,264,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

