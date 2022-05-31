Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.64 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.

BOOT stock opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $65.79 and a 12 month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

