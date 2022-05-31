Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.41-$6.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Boot Barn also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.14 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.67.

BOOT opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.05. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $65.79 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.78.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 24,180 shares of company stock worth $2,152,991 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

