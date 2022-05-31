Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Update

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the April 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, Director Monty J. Bennett bought 44,444 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $176,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 383,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,481. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.53%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

