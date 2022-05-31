Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,200 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 713,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of Braskem stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,502. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Braskem has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $26.93.
Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($2.27). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 156.07% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braskem will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on BAK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.
Braskem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
