Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,200 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 713,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Braskem stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,502. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Braskem has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $26.93.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($2.27). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 156.07% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braskem will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 10.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 160.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 16.2% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Braskem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.