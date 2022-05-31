Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in May

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after acquiring an additional 809,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 400,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after purchasing an additional 317,322 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.