Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in May

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after acquiring an additional 809,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 400,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after purchasing an additional 317,322 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
- Is This Game On for GameStop Stock?
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.