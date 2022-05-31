Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRLT shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $181,873.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 541,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,135,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRLT stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

