Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of BRLT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.55. 328,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $181,873.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,135,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $795,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,015,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,025,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $735,000. 8.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

